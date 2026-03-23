Dhurandhar 2 singer Jasmine Sandlas opens up about singing with Satinder Sartaaj: Calls it 'dream come true' moment for her

Jasmine Sandlas calls singing Jaiye Sajana with Satinder Sartaaj for Dhurandhar: The Revenge a career highlight. The song’s melody and emotion have made it a fan favorite and added depth to the film’s music.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas says singing Jaiye Sajana for Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the biggest achievements of her career. She worked with Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj, and the song has been loved by fans for its melody and emotion.

Special musical collaboration:

The song Jaiye Sajana showcases its distinctive nature through its combination of two different singing styles. The deep and soulful voice of Satinder Sartaaj combines with the powerful and dynamic vocal performance of Jasmine Sandlas. The musicians created a distinctive song that belongs to their film work. Jasmine said that working with Sartaaj was a proud moment and a big milestone in her career. She feels fortunate to work on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will be seen by a worldwide audience of millions.

Music makes the film stronger:

The song has helped make the film's music popular. Fans are sharing it on social media, praising its emotional feel and melody. Many people consider Jaiye Sajana to be one of the most memorable tracks in the movie's soundtrack. The film becomes more engaging to viewers through the addition of this music, which enhances their overall experience.

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Film success and recognition:

The movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved success at the box office because audiences enjoy its action, story and musical elements. Jasmine’s song with Sartaaj adds a special touch to the movie, which makes it more emotional and enjoyable to watch. The success of this song shows how music can connect deeply with viewers and make a film even more memorable.