Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book tickets for early screening

Fans can catch Dhurandhar 2 early in paid preview shows on March 18, a day before release, with tickets on BookMyShow and Paytm Movies.

The Dhurandhar 2 trailer has created huge buzz, and fans don’t have to wait until March 19 to watch it. Paid preview shows are scheduled for March 18 from 5 PM, giving audiences an early chance to see the full movie. These are complete screenings, letting fans enjoy the action, drama and performances ahead of the official release.

When and Where Are Paid Previews?

The paid previews are scheduled on March 18, 2026, in multiple theatres across India. Showtimes will differ between cities and theatres, yet most screenings will start their shows during the evening hours. The official release follows on March 19, 2026, nationwide and internationally. Fans attending these early shows will get a first look at the revenge-driven story, thrilling action sequences, and performances by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

How to book paid preview tickets:

The process of reserving tickets for paid preview shows requires minimal effort. Fans can visit platforms such as BookMyShow, Paytm Movies, or theatre websites. Search for 'Dhurandhar 2' or 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' select the March 18 paid preview show, choose your preferred theatre and seats, and complete the payment. The previews will sell out quickly, so you should book your tickets as soon as possible.

Why attend paid previews?

Paid previews enable fans to watch the film before its public release, which allows them to experience the entire movie and join in the initial online excitement and discussions. The social media popularity of Dhurandhar 2 drives people to watch these shows, which will generate excitement that exceeds the official release date. The booking process has started, and fans who want to see the first footage of Dhurandhar 2 are currently trying to get tickets for the paid preview shows, which have become the most highly anticipated Bollywood events of the year.