Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...

The production of Dhurandhar 2, a Bollywood thriller sequel, faced its most significant obstacle three weeks before its planned release on March 19, 2026. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recommended permanently blacklisting B62 Studios, the production house behind the film, because the studio violated multiple civic and police regulations during its Mumbai shoot. This created conflict between the filmmakers and city authorities, raising uncertainty over future shooting operations.

Violations during filming:

BMC officials alleged that the Dhurandhar 2 team broke several rules while filming scenes in South Mumbai, particularly in the heritage Fort area between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street. The violations included using flammable materials without permission, filming on building terraces without proper clearance, and operating generator vans without authorisation. During a late-night shoot, police confiscated five lit torches (mashals) even though the team had planned to use digital fire effects. Because of repeated rule violations, the BMC decided to impose strict penalties on the production house.

Penalties and blacklisting measures:

The BMC sought to permanently restrict B62 Studios from obtaining filming permits in Mumbai due to their recorded violations. Authorities recommended a ₹1 lakh fine for unauthorised activities, which had already been forfeited through the studio’s earlier ₹25,000 security deposit. Two other applicants connected to the production were also blocked from future shooting opportunities. If approved by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone 1, B62 Studios would have faced permanent shooting restrictions in the city.

Excitement around the film continues:

Despite the controversies, public excitement for Dhurandhar: The Revenge remained strong. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, continued to generate buzz among fans. The film’s release schedule did not change despite the BMC’s legal actions and audiences continued to anticipate its theatrical premiere. The controversy highlighted the challenges filmmakers faced in respecting civic regulations, especially while shooting in historical and busy areas of Mumbai.