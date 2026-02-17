Bangladesh PM oath taking ceremony: 25 MPs named for Tarique Rahman Cabinet
Delhi to get major facelift as MCD gets Rs 3630 crore boost for roads, sanitation; here's all you need to know
7 Data Science Courses for Beginners With No Tech Background (2026)
Salim Khan admitted to ICU: Salman Khan rushes to Lilavati Hospital to see his 90 year old father
AnchorBuilding Compliance-Aware AI for Regulated Industries: A Data Infrastructure Leader's View
Will Bill Gates skip AI Summit 2026 amid Epstein link? Gates Foundation clarifies
India-Bangladesh ties set for pragmatic reset under Tarique Rahman's leadership
Dhurandhar 2 in trouble: BMC blacklists Ranveer Singh's movie for...
Delhi: Teen's fatal stunt for reels kills 23-year-old biker in Dwarka, victim's mother seeks justice in video message
Aamir Khan to end Ranveer Singh- Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 feud? Superstar becomes peace maker, conducts meeting at...
ENTERTAINMENT
The BMC has recommended permanently blacklisting B62 Studios for breaking rules during the Mumbai shoot of Dhurandhar 2. Despite this, the film’s March 19, 2026 release remains on schedule.
The production of Dhurandhar 2, a Bollywood thriller sequel, faced its most significant obstacle three weeks before its planned release on March 19, 2026. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recommended permanently blacklisting B62 Studios, the production house behind the film, because the studio violated multiple civic and police regulations during its Mumbai shoot. This created conflict between the filmmakers and city authorities, raising uncertainty over future shooting operations.
BMC officials alleged that the Dhurandhar 2 team broke several rules while filming scenes in South Mumbai, particularly in the heritage Fort area between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street. The violations included using flammable materials without permission, filming on building terraces without proper clearance, and operating generator vans without authorisation. During a late-night shoot, police confiscated five lit torches (mashals) even though the team had planned to use digital fire effects. Because of repeated rule violations, the BMC decided to impose strict penalties on the production house.
The BMC sought to permanently restrict B62 Studios from obtaining filming permits in Mumbai due to their recorded violations. Authorities recommended a ₹1 lakh fine for unauthorised activities, which had already been forfeited through the studio’s earlier ₹25,000 security deposit. Two other applicants connected to the production were also blocked from future shooting opportunities. If approved by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone 1, B62 Studios would have faced permanent shooting restrictions in the city.
Also read: Viral videos: Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, other Bollywood celebs attend Anand Sagar's prayer meet
Despite the controversies, public excitement for Dhurandhar: The Revenge remained strong. The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, continued to generate buzz among fans. The film’s release schedule did not change despite the BMC’s legal actions and audiences continued to anticipate its theatrical premiere. The controversy highlighted the challenges filmmakers faced in respecting civic regulations, especially while shooting in historical and busy areas of Mumbai.