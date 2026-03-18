Dhurandhar 2 first review out! Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's cinematic order 'SHOLAY x 100 level'; 'Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan to drop everything', says RGV

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ENTERTAINMENT
Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar2 'SHOLAY x 100,' praising its visuals, sound, and storytelling. He says the word 'director' will start with @adityadharfilms and urges even Spielberg and Nolan to watch it. The film sets a new benchmark in Indian cinema.
Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has given a striking review of #Dhurandhar2, calling it a 'SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence'. According to him, the film’s impact on expected box office collections, audience excitement, social buzz, groundbreaking cinematic style, and its psychological audio-visual effect is unprecedented. He even stated that it will make all the greatest films so far, 'starting from Mughal‑e‑Azam onwards,' feel like TV serials.
After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026
Varma states that Dhurandhar 2 represents a new form of cinematic art which transforms existing movie standards. The film's storytelling, visual elements and sound design create such strong effects that they establish new standards for cinematic experience. The film creates an experience for viewers which makes them believe they are observing a revolutionary moment in filmmaking.
The filmmaker describes this moment as the beginning of a new cinematic era because he believes all previous filmmaking methods now appear outdated. The filmmakers designed every scene, sound and emotional element to create a permanent impression which makes previous cinematic standards appear less significant.
Also read: Dhurandhar star Vivek Sinha reacts to threats over ‘Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai’ dialogue: 'I am not a terrorist'
The term 'director' will begin its definition with the usage of @adityadharfilms, according to Varma. He states that established directors Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan need to stop their current projects to watch Dhurandhar 2 at its initial screening because they will not comprehend its significance without this experience.