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Dhurandhar 2 faces setback: Tamil, Telugu paid premiere shows cancelled, know reason

Dhurandhar 2 faced a setback as its Tamil and Telugu premiere shows were cancelled due to delays, but the Hindi release remains on track, with fan excitement still high.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 03:11 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 faces setback: Tamil, Telugu paid premiere shows cancelled, know reason
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The much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has faced a last-minute setback. The film has been in the news for its strong buzz, bookings and high expectations. However, just before release, some important changes disappointed fans.

Premiere shows cancelled:

H3N2 virus 2026 03 18T150106 149

The authorities have announced that paid premiere screenings of Dhurandhar 2 will not take place in Tamil and Telugu. The shows which were planned for March 18 could not proceed because of unforeseen problems that emerged before their scheduled time. The sudden cancellation surprised many fans who had purchased tickets to attend these early screenings. The organisation is starting to process refunds for all customers who bought tickets.

Hindi version unaffected:

The Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 will release as planned because of this problem. The film will be accessible to viewers in Hindi-speaking areas without any interruptions. The film will achieve successful box office results because of the excitement and hype that surround it.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 first review out! Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's cinematic order 'SHOLAY x 100 level'; 'Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan to drop everything', says RGV

Reason behind the cancellation:

Reports indicate that the cancellation occurred because of technical issues and content problems which emerged during the final moments of the project. The Tamil and Telugu versions were reportedly not fully ready for screening. The distribution of films in multiple languages generates delays, which occur when the final film versions remain unreleased.

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