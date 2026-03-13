Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar's heartfelt birthday note says 'none of this I take for granted' amidst 'peak detailing' memes

Aditya Dhar thanked fans for their support on his 43rd birthday while finishing work on Dhurandhar The Revenge. The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to release in theatres on March 19.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar. As anticipation builds around the project, the director marked his 43rd birthday on March 12 by sharing a heartfelt message with fans on X.

In his note, Dhar reflected on the past year and expressed deep gratitude for the success and support he has received. The filmmaker revealed that he spent his birthday working on the final stages of the sequel, adding finishing touches to the film ahead of its theatrical release.

Looking back on the journey, Dhar said the past year had been extraordinary both professionally and personally. He acknowledged the efforts of his team and credited them for standing by him throughout the filmmaking process. The director also thanked audiences for the confidence they have placed in his work over the years.

Responds to fan messages and viral memes

Dhar also addressed the overwhelming response he has received from viewers across social media. He said that reading countless messages, posts, and fan reactions had filled him with gratitude. Among these were viral memes highlighting what fans describe as Dhar’s 'peak detailing' in filmmaking, a phrase that has been widely shared online.

While the director admitted that it is difficult to personally respond to every message, he emphasised how much he values the encouragement and appreciation from audiences. According to him, such support is especially meaningful in an industry where every project carries uncertainty and success is never guaranteed.

A message about believing in dreams

Sharing a broader reflection, Dhar noted that the past year reinforced the importance of staying committed to one’s dreams. He encouraged aspiring creators to remain sincere in their efforts, give their work their full dedication, and trust that perseverance will eventually lead them in the right direction.

He concluded his message by saying it was time to return to work, expressing excitement about meeting audiences in cinemas soon.

About Dhurandhar 2

The upcoming sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge continues the story introduced in Dhurandhar, which became the highest-grossing film of 2025 and reportedly crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel will reportedly feature a high-stakes confrontation between the characters played by Rampal and Singh.

The film also features Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor, and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19, with paid preview screenings planned for March 18.