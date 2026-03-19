Dhurandhar 2: Bellamkonda Sreenivas says Ranveer Singh builds 'next level' connect with Telugu audience, Allu Arjun goes gaga over him

Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh is gaining pan-India attention. Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas praised Ranveer’s performance and connection with Telugu audiences, while the film’s action, story and multilingual release are drawing wide interest.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is generating huge excitement across India. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is creating buzz not just among Hindi audiences but also in other regions. Recently, Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas spoke about the connection Ranveer has built with Telugu viewers through this film.

Ranveer Singh’s Pan-Indian appeal:

Bellamkonda praised Ranveer Singh for his intense performance in the movie. He described Ranveer as having developed a relationship with Telugu viewers which reached 'next level' at this point because fans from the Telugu regions were enjoying his performance, energetic presence and stylish appearance. According to him, this connection displays Ranveer's ability to perform different roles and demonstrates how the film can attract viewers from outside Bollywood's traditional audience.

Wide reach of the film:

Dhurandhar 2 has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi and Telugu, which target audiences across all of India. The film combines high-octane action, emotional moments, and a gripping storyline, which different regional audiences find appealing. Bellamkonda’s comments show how people in the South Indian market consider Ranveer’s performance to be better, which helps the film reach more viewers.

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Buzz and reception:

The film maintains strong anticipation despite regional screening delays, which caused minor interruptions to some showtimes. The movie has received praise from fans, critics and industry colleagues because of its extensive production value, its performances and its narrative structure. The film achieves greater audience reach through its multilingual release, which enables viewers who typically avoid Hindi movies to access the content.