Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge: Amid Middle East conflict, why its collections will not be affected due to US-Iran war?

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has made waves in 2025 and despite its ban in UAE and several Middle East and Gulf nations, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has not been postponed. The film has already made hype as trailer has been released.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already making waves before its release, and this is due to the huge success of Dhurandhar. Actor Ranveer Singh has shared the trailer of the film’s sequel, which has generated immense buzz among fans who are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy thriller Dhurandhar is the biggest box office success of 2025 not only in India but overseas and though being banned across several Middle Eastern territories the Ranveer Singh-starrer film broke records, crossing $27 million in overseas collections alone. Film’s distributor Parnab Kapadia told CNN-News18 that it did not release in key Gulf markets due to which the film incurred $10 million (around Rs 90 crore).

The film was banned from being released in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, along with Pakistan, regions where action-packed Indian films have shown massive overseas box office collections. Explaining why the film earned well overseas despite the ban in the Middle East, Kapadia said due to its release in December, which is a holiday season, it could offset its losses. During this time, a significant amount of people travels from Gulf to Western countries which increased its viewers outside this region.

Why Dhurandhar 2 box office collection may not hit by the war

Yash starrer Toxic has been postponed for release to June, initially set for release in March 2026. The makers cited its new release date to be the ‘uncertainty in the Middle East’, as Iran, Israel, and the US have continued to wage war in West Asia. The region is important for Indian filmmakers as it serves as a huge market for Indian cinema and the postponement of the Kannada film may affect its revenue.

At this point, Dhurandhar 2, set for release on the same day, has not changed its date. The conflict that started on February 28 forced tourists along with many Indians living there to flee the region due to security, this could have forced the makers to shift the release date. But on March 6, Jio Studios confirmed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released on March 19, as scheduled. The reason behind this commitment is that it will, as per reports, not release in any of the Gulf countries.