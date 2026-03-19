FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'

Who is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel? FBI hunts for Indian national in mail, wire fraud case

Qatar's Ras Laffan gas facility struck again, explosions reported at US base in Kuwait

Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'

Gudi Padwa Wishes 2026: 50+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your family and friends

Pakistan among top nuclear threats to US, intel chief Tulsi Gabbard tells Senate

US-Israel-Iran War: Indian Navy deploys more warships to secure ships in Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East conflict

Dhurandhar 2 leaked: Despite Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Ranveer Singh's request, netizens upload crucial scenes on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on 19 March for Eid, Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi, Chaitra Navratri? Check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'

Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late

Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'

Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it

Gudi Padwa Wishes 2026: 50+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your family and friends

Gudi Padwa Wishes 2026: 50+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'

Dhurandhar 2 faced paid preview delays, but Aditya Dhar worked late to fix issues and apologised to fans. Excitement remains high, with strong bookings and anticipation for Ranveer Singh’s action-packed performance.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar 2 is trending as fans eagerly await its full release. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, faced challenges during its paid preview shows, but the team is working hard to fix them.

Late-night work by the director:

Technical difficulties throughout cinemas which showed the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam caused multiple paid preview screenings to be postponed or cancelled. Aditya Dhar dedicated his nighttime hours until 2:30 AM to complete content preparations, which he needed to establish for audience viewing. He accepted blame for the problems and expressed his regret to fans through his social media accounts.

Fans and audience reactions:

The fan community continued to support the team despite facing initial problems. The fans expressed their excitement through online platforms while they praised the film and hoped to watch it soon. Dhar told the audience that they would receive refunds or choose between different showings whenever necessary. The studio's transparent approach maintained positive fan interactions despite the preview problems.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Strong buzz ahead of release:

The audience continued to show interest in Dhurandhar 2 despite having problems with its preview presentation. Theatres already prepare for large audiences because ticket sales for the complete movie release show strong demand. Fans are excited to watch the high-octane action, dramatic story, and Ranveer Singh’s performance on the big screen. The film will reach global audiences because it will be released in multiple languages across different regions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'
Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late
Who is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel? FBI hunts for Indian national in mail, wire fraud case
Who is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel? FBI hunts for Indian national in mail, wire
Qatar's Ras Laffan gas facility struck again, explosions reported at US base in Kuwait
Qatar's Ras Laffan gas facility struck again, explosions reported at US base in
Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2: Neither Salman nor Emraan, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim
Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'
Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement