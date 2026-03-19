Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'
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ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2 faced paid preview delays, but Aditya Dhar worked late to fix issues and apologised to fans. Excitement remains high, with strong bookings and anticipation for Ranveer Singh’s action-packed performance.
Dhurandhar 2 is trending as fans eagerly await its full release. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, faced challenges during its paid preview shows, but the team is working hard to fix them.
Technical difficulties throughout cinemas which showed the movie in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam caused multiple paid preview screenings to be postponed or cancelled. Aditya Dhar dedicated his nighttime hours until 2:30 AM to complete content preparations, which he needed to establish for audience viewing. He accepted blame for the problems and expressed his regret to fans through his social media accounts.
The fan community continued to support the team despite facing initial problems. The fans expressed their excitement through online platforms while they praised the film and hoped to watch it soon. Dhar told the audience that they would receive refunds or choose between different showings whenever necessary. The studio's transparent approach maintained positive fan interactions despite the preview problems.
Also read: Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
The audience continued to show interest in Dhurandhar 2 despite having problems with its preview presentation. Theatres already prepare for large audiences because ticket sales for the complete movie release show strong demand. Fans are excited to watch the high-octane action, dramatic story, and Ranveer Singh’s performance on the big screen. The film will reach global audiences because it will be released in multiple languages across different regions.