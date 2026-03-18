Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer set to make history, beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal records; details here

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ENTERTAINMENT
The surge in bookings is attributed to the massive trend for the espionage thriller, which features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan.
Amid much hype and anticipation, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, March 19, 2026. Indicating a massive storm at the box office, its advance booking has reached a historic milestone on India's largest ticketing platform, BookMyShow.
According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial has recorded 14.81 lakh ticket sales on the platform alone as of March 18, which is exactly 24 hours before its grand theatrical release. The extraordinary feat officially places the film as the all-time leader in pre-sales volume, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. When comparing ticket sales exactly 24 hours before their respective releases, the top five movies in terms of all-time BookMyShow pre-sales are now led by Dhurandhar 2 with 14.81 lakh tickets. Following this same 24-hour benchmark, Jawan recorded 11.02 lakh tickets, Animal reached 7.24 lakh tickets, Tiger 3 stood at 4.73 lakh tickets, and Chhaava rounded out the list with 4.69 lakh tickets.
The surge in bookings is attributed to the massive trend for the espionage thriller, which features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan.
Director Aditya Dhar has urged audiences to avoid sharing spoilers and stay in their seats until the end credits roll when watching 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', teasing a possible post-credits surprise as the film prepares for its worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The filmmaker shared the message in a heartfelt post accompanied by a personal letter addressed to fans of the franchise. The sequel will arrive in cinemas across multiple territories during the festive period of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid, and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, positioning it as a major pan-Indian theatrical event.
In his letter, Dhar reflected on the overwhelming reception to the original 'Dhurandhar,' which released on December 5, 2025 and went on to become India's highest-grossing film of the year. As excitement builds around the sequel, Dhar made a direct appeal to audiences to preserve the theatrical experience by avoiding spoilers once the film releases."PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt," he wrote.He emphasised that the film was designed to be experienced collectively in theatres."We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers," Dhar wrote.Adding to the intrigue, Dhar ended his post with a cryptic line advising audiences not to leave before the credits finish, a hint that has sparked speculation online about a possible post-credits scene and potential expansion of the franchise.
(With ANI inputs )