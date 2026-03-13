FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer sells tickets worth Rs 60 crore ahead of paid previews

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer sells tickets worth Rs 60 crore ahead of paid previews

Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer sells tickets worth Rs 60 crore ahead of paid previews

Dhurandhar The Revenge is smashing advance booking records ahead of its March 19 release, selling over 4.7 lakh tickets in India and earning around USD 3 million overseas.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

With just six days left for its theatrical release in India, Dhurandhar The Revenge has already created a box-office frenzy. Advance bookings for the film’s premiere shows, also called preview shows, have sold over 4.7 lakh tickets nationwide, earning a gross of Rs 24.4 crore. If this trend continues, Dhurandhar 2 is poised to set a new benchmark for Indian film premieres, surpassing the Rs 25-crore record set by Pawan Kalyan’s OG last year.

The advance bookings kicked off on the same day the trailer was released, less than two weeks ahead of the March 19 launch. Fans across the country have shown overwhelming enthusiasm, with ticket counters and online platforms reporting heavy demand.

Overseas collections fuel worldwide hype

Internationally, the sequel is already making waves. In North America, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned around USD 3 million for the opening weekend, with nearly USD 1 million coming from preview shows alone. Additional advance bookings across Europe, Asia, and Oceania have contributed just under $1 million, bringing the global advance booking total to almost Rs 60 crore, all before regular shows have begun in India. Analysts predict that once standard screenings start, the film could easily cross the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide.

Dhurandhar returns to cinemas

Adding to the excitement, the first instalment of Dhurandhar, which shattered box-office records by earning Rs 1300 crore globally, has returned to theatres. This wide re-release spans 500 screens worldwide, including 250 in India, making it one of the largest re-releases in recent Bollywood history. The move is expected to heighten anticipation for the sequel and draw audiences back into cinemas to revisit the story.

Star-studded cast returns

Dhurandhar 2 reunites much of the original cast, including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in the first film, is expected to make a cameo appearance, alongside rumours of Yami Gautam in a brief role.

With its massive pre-release buzz, record-breaking advance sales, and the return of its original stars, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026. Fans are counting down to March 19 for the official release, while preview screenings continue to sell out across India and overseas.

