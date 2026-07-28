Dheeraj Dhoopar fires back at Kangana Ranaut's Shah Rukh Khan jibe after Lock Upp 2 exit

After his eviction from Lock Upp 2, Dheeraj Dhoopar responded to Kangana Ranaut's criticism.

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has finally reacted to Kangana Ranaut's comments about his "main character energy" during his stint on Lock Upp 2. The television star, who was recently eliminated from the Netflix reality show, said such energy is not something a person has to prove but something others naturally notice.

'Main character energy is felt, not shown'

During an interview with Hindustan Times following his exit, Dheeraj addressed Kangana's remarks from the first week of the show. He said, "Pehle hafte mein Kangana Ranaut ne jo bola tha ki main character energy nahi dikh rahi hain, mujhe uska jawab dena hain ki main character dikhani nahi hoti."

Explaining his point further, the actor added, "Main character energy logon ko feel hoti hain apne aap when you walk into the room."

On being called the 'Shah Rukh Khan of Television'

Dheeraj also responded to the popular nickname often associated with him. Clarifying that it was never self-proclaimed, he credited his fans for giving him the title. "I loudly said yes and ye title maine apne ap ko nahi diya, ye meri fans ne mujhe diya hain," he said.

The actor further shared that he often wondered how Shah Rukh Khan himself would have been treated inside the reality show.

"Aur main humesha aisa sochta tha ki agar Shah Rukh Khan iss ghar mein hotey toh kya unke saath bhi koi ladta? Mujhe lagta hain uska jawab 'Na' hain."

What Kangana had said

During the opening week of Lock Upp 2, Kangana Ranaut entered the house as a special guest and took a dig at Dheeraj after he compared himself to Shah Rukh Khan. She had told him, "Tum khud ko Shah Rukh Khan bol rahe ho. Tum toh Shah Rukh Khan ke S bhi nahi ho. Tumhare andar main character energy bilkul bhi nahi hai."

Dheeraj exits Lock Upp 2

Dheeraj Dhoopar was recently eliminated from the show after losing a comeback challenge alongside Sufi Motiwala against returning contestants Harshad Chopda and Yogesh Rawat.

Meanwhile, reports on social media suggest another surprise double elimination could take place soon. According to spoiler page BBInsiderHQ, Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola are reportedly expected to be the next contestants to exit the show. However, the makers have not confirmed the reports.

Lock Upp 2 streams on Netflix, with new episodes releasing at 8 pm from Saturday to Thursday.