‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’

Recently, his co-star Rakesh Bedi spoke candidly about working with the actor.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away this month at the age of 89. He had been battling health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment. He was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a few days, prompting concern from fans and well-wishers. The Bollywood actor passed away just days after being discharged from the hospital. Recently, his co-star Rakesh Bedi spoke candidly about working with the actor.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Rakesh Bedi said, "All I can say is that he was a bit crazy—actors like him don't exist anymore. He cared about everyone; he cared about the unit. If you sit with him for 15 minutes, you'll feel like he's your own person and he really cares about you. He always showered such love on those around him."

He continued, "He and I have done many films. There's a big film with him, a huge hit. He and I played important roles in it. It was called Dadagiri. Since then, I've worked with him in many films. Our last film together was 'Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Ulza Jiya'. One of the days of shooting TBMAUJ was my birthday. He insisted, 'I'll order the cake,' and the crew said, 'No, sir, we'll order it.' Then we cut the cake together. He fed me, and I fed him. It was very nice of him."

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month due to breathing problems. He was discharged from the hospital on November 12 as his condition was improving. Doctors said Dharmendra's treatment would continue at home, and there was nothing to worry about. The legendary actor passed away on November 24, just weeks before his 90th birthday in December.

Dharmendra's prayer meeting was held on November 27. In a poster released by the family on Wednesday, they revealed that the prayer meeting for the actor, who passed away on November 24, was held at a Mumbai hotel from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. The poster featured a childhood photo of Dharmendra and read, "Celebration of Life."

Also read: Dhurandhar in major trouble? Widow of Karachi cop, played by Sanjay Dutt, threatens legal action: 'We are Muslims and...'