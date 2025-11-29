FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’

After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar surprises fans with new cricket assignment

Suniel Shetty praises Jemimah Rodrigues after she skips WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana: 'This is what real teammates do'

Gautam Adani plans BIG move, seeks USD 5 billion investment in Google data center to join...

'There will be jihad if...': Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani's controversial remark

Virat Kohli’s ex-RCB teammate pulls out of IPL 2026 auction, commits fully to PSL

Dhurandhar in major trouble? Widow of Karachi cop, played by Sanjay Dutt, threatens legal action: 'We are Muslims and...'

India vs South Africa: Full list of records Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can break in ODI series

Not The Family Man, Delhi Crime, Mirzapur, Kota Factory, Panchayat; this OTT show has won Best Web Series Award at IFFI 2025

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in muted gold Anarkali, her Mughal-inspired glamour leaves fans in awe; SEE pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’

‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’

After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar surprises fans with new cricket assignment

After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar surprises fans with new

Suniel Shetty praises Jemimah Rodrigues after she skips WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana: 'This is what real teammates do'

Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues after she skips WBBL for Smriti Mandhana

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’

Recently, his co-star Rakesh Bedi spoke candidly about working with the actor.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 08:37 PM IST

‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away this month at the age of 89. He had been battling health issues for some time and was undergoing treatment. He was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a few days, prompting concern from fans and well-wishers. The Bollywood actor passed away just days after being discharged from the hospital. Recently, his co-star Rakesh Bedi spoke candidly about working with the actor.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Rakesh Bedi said, "All I can say is that he was a bit crazy—actors like him don't exist anymore. He cared about everyone; he cared about the unit. If you sit with him for 15 minutes, you'll feel like he's your own person and he really cares about you. He always showered such love on those around him."

He continued, "He and I have done many films. There's a big film with him, a huge hit. He and I played important roles in it. It was called Dadagiri. Since then, I've worked with him in many films. Our last film together was 'Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Ulza Jiya'. One of the days of shooting TBMAUJ was my birthday. He insisted, 'I'll order the cake,' and the crew said, 'No, sir, we'll order it.' Then we cut the cake together. He fed me, and I fed him. It was very nice of him."

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month due to breathing problems. He was discharged from the hospital on November 12 as his condition was improving. Doctors said Dharmendra's treatment would continue at home, and there was nothing to worry about. The legendary actor passed away on November 24, just weeks before his 90th birthday in December.

Dharmendra's prayer meeting was held on November 27. In a poster released by the family on Wednesday, they revealed that the prayer meeting for the actor, who passed away on November 24, was held at a Mumbai hotel from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. The poster featured a childhood photo of Dharmendra and read, "Celebration of Life."

Also read: Dhurandhar in major trouble? Widow of Karachi cop, played by Sanjay Dutt, threatens legal action: 'We are Muslims and...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’
‘Dharmendra was kind of mad…’: Late actor’s co-star says ‘you will feel…’
After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar surprises fans with new cricket assignment
After parting ways with Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar surprises fans with new
Suniel Shetty praises Jemimah Rodrigues after she skips WBBL to support Smriti Mandhana: 'This is what real teammates do'
Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues after she skips WBBL for Smriti Mandhana
Gautam Adani plans BIG move, seeks USD 5 billion investment in Google data center to join...
Gautam Adani plans BIG move, seeks USD 5 billion investment in Google data cente
'There will be jihad if...': Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani's controversial remark
'There will be jihad if...': Jamiat chief Madani's controversial remark
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement