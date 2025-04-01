The legendary actor exuded confidence and positivity as he interacted with the paparazzi. With his signature charm, he reassured everyone about his health, declaring, "I am strong."

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was recently spotted outside a Mumbai hospital after undergoing eye surgery, showcasing his remarkable strength and resilience. A heartwarming video has surfaced online, featuring the legendary actor sporting a bandage on his right eye, which understandably left his fans concerned about his well-being.

Despite his current condition, Dharmendra's spirits remain high, and he was seen assuring his fans that he's doing well. The legendary actor exuded confidence and positivity as he interacted with the paparazzi. With his signature charm, he reassured everyone about his health, declaring, "I am strong."

In the clip doing rounds on the internet, Dharmendra stopped to interact with the paparazzi waiting for him outside the hospital. “I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bohot dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft I am strong),” he was heard saying as paparazzi clicked his pictures. With his signature warmth and humility, he further conveyed his heartfelt appreciation and affection for his fans, saying, "Love you, my audience and my fans."

Back in 2023, Dharmendra stunned his fans and followers by posting a video wherein he was seen swimming in a pool. Setting the fitness bar high with his new swimming video, he wrote, "Friends, Health is wealth.... I am regular..... Do you? .....please take care.... love you.” In this video, he was 87 years old.





On the professional front, Dharmendra made a remarkable acting comeback with Karan Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. His on-screen kissing scene with Shabana Azmi generated significant buzz and attention. Prior to this, he was last seen in a cameo role in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he played the grandfather of Shahid Kapoor's character.