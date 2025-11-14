Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini gives BIG update on his health, says his children are ‘sleepless’: 'It has not been an easy...'

Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday after routine medical tests and is recovering at home. His wife Hema Malini recently gave latest update on his health, sharing that their kids are "sleepless". However, she is relieved he's back home, saying, "It hasn't been an easy time for me. Dharamji's health is a concern, but I'm happy he's home." The family has requested privacy, and friends like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Sharma have visited him. Dharmendra's treating doctor confirmed he'll continue treatment at home.

Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday after routine medical tests and is recovering at home. His wife Hema Malini recently gave the latest update on his health, sharing that their kids are "sleepless". However, she is relieved he's back home, saying, "It hasn't been an easy time for me. Dharamji's health is a concern, but I'm happy he's home." The family has requested privacy, and friends like Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Sharma have visited him. Dharmendra's treating doctor confirmed he'll continue treatment at home.



"We are relieved he is out of hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us," she said in an interview with Subhash K Jha.

Meanwhile, the Deols' family confirmed that veteran actor Dharmendra will continue his treatment at home following his discharge from the hospital. In a statement, Sunny Deol’s team has confirmed the same. The actor is said to be in stable condition, and his family is closely monitoring his health. In the official statement, Sunny’s team said, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

“We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Addressing the media, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital stated, “Respected Mr Dharmendra Deol ji has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital this morning at 7.30 am and his treatment and management with recovery will continue at home.” Dharmendra, who had been on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Wednesday.

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital for breathlessness. He received visits from his family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, as well as film stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda. Aamir Khan, accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, also visited the hospital.



(With inputs from IANS)