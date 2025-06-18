Hema Malini shared that the two families are not the type to take pictures and immediately put them up on Instagram.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s decades-long relationship is not only known for its longevity but also for its unconventional dynamic. The couple has navigated the complexities of their relationship amid Dharmendra’s existing marriage with Prakash Kaur. Despite marrying Hema Malini in 1980, Dharmendra continued to live with his first family with whom he has two sons-Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeita. With Hema, he has two daughters- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. There has always been a mystery around the dynamics of the two families. Recently, Hema opened up about the relationship that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share with her two daughters. She also explained the bond between the two families, revealing that they are always together.

Hema Malini stated that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol often visit them and both families are always together. However, their dynamics are not displayed since they don’t take pictures and put them out on Instagram.“I am feeling very happy, I do not feel it is something new because it is very normal. Many times they keep coming home and all but we do not publish it anywhere, we are not the type to take pictures and immediately put them up on Instagram. We are not that kind of a family,” she had said in an interview with News18.

“We are all very much together, always together. Any problem we are always together with each other. So, the press got it and it is nice, they are happy about it, and I am also happy,” Hema added. Earlier, she had revealed that both Sunny and Bobby always come for Raksha Bandhan and the whole family is together.

Hema had also expressed that she is content despite the physical distance from her spouse Dharmendra. She admitted that no one likes staying away from their spouse however, sometimes in life, circumstances are such that one has to accept the situation. She said every woman desires a complete family, however, she is proud of her life with her daughters.