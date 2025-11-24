FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra's first kiss was not with Shabana Azmi, but with THIS actress; when veteran said 'mere bayein haath ka khel hai...'

Shabana Azmi had shared screen space with Dharmendra in the 2024 film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," where they played onscreen lovers and even shared a kiss, which had garnered significant attention. However, this wasn't Dharmendra's first onscreen kiss, given his illustrious career.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 05:59 PM IST

Dharmendra's first kiss was not with Shabana Azmi, but with THIS actress; when veteran said 'mere bayein haath ka khel hai...'
As Dharmendra passed away on Monday, several Bollywood stars, including Shabana Azmi, reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to the late superstar. The actress was seen getting out of her car outside the crematorium and walking towards the gate. The actress had worked with the late superstar in the 2024 release Rocky Aur Rani, where they essayed the roles of onscreen lovers. The two even had a kissing scene in the movie that had taken the internet by storm back then. However, it was not Dharmendra's first onscreen kiss.

Dharmendra's first onscreen kiss?

Talking about the viral kiss with Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra revealed that he did a kissing scene with Nafisa Ali in Life In Metro.  “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in ‘Life In A Metro’ with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it," he had told News18. 

He further added, “When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited (laughs). We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot.”

Dharmendra also reacted to the sudden and unexpected nature of the kiss created a big impact with the audience, he quipped, "I told Ranveer (Singh, the film's lead actor), 'You had many kisses in the film, but my one kiss shook everyone!'". He also described it as "mere bayein haath ka khel hai" (an easy task for my left hand), said with his characteristic wit.

Dharmendra passes away

Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89. The actor, in mid-November, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery. The actor, back then, was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. Talking about Dharmendra, the superstar was one of Bollywood’s most charming and beloved stars. Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra Singh Deol began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

