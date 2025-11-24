Dharmendra refused to be directed by his wife Hema Malini? Rumours spread when..., actress said…

In her autobiography, Hema Malini: Beyond Dream Girl, Hema Malini revealed why Dharmendra refused to work under her. She revealed that she wanted to cast him for an 'important role' in her first directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Legendary Hindi film industry actor Dharmendra has passed away on November 24, at the age of 89. The man who worked on over 300 films is revered across generations and has left a legacy for the new and coming generation of actors. He has done over 40 films with his wife and 70s actress Hema Malini, with whom his onscreen jodi was immensely famous. In her autobiography, Hema Malini: Beyond Dream Girl, Hema Malini talked about directing him and why he refused to work under her.

Why Dharmendra refused to work under Hema Malini?

Hema Malini had directed several films, but she revealed that she had wanted to cast him in her first film. She said that even after offering an 'important role' in her film, which she seriously wanted him to play, 'he was not willing to act' under her direction. What made things worse for Hema was that Dharmendra was missing during the film's muhurat, which started rumours. But the actor attended the film's audio launch and premiere putting the rumours and gossip to rest.

Hema Malini also revealed in her autobiography that the actor was in the USA at the time, which is the reason why he couldn't attend the mahurat. However, she further clarified that Dharmendra had been supportive the film throughout. Hema said, "I wanted Dharam-ji to play an important role in my film, but he was not willing to act under my direction. People said all kinds of things after the film's mahurat because Dharam-ji couldn't attend the party. But there was no truth to that. He couldn't attend it because he was in America. Every day I used to update him about the film's developments. He was a great support. My daughters too were particularly excited about this film."

Hema Malini made her directorial debut with Dil Aashna Hai in 1992, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, who was just starting to rise in the industry. Dharmendra was known for his strong acting skills, as he was a passionate actor and for his handsome looks. He died 14 days before his 90th birthday on December 8. Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

Dharmendra married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, in 1954 at the age of 19, with whom he had four children, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, both actors, and daughters Vijeta and Ajieta.