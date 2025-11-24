Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Know why veteran actor was called Bollywood's 'He-Man'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'

Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89

Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra passes away at 89: 7 memorable films that define veteran actor's legacy in Indian cinema

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Amitabh Bachchan bids goodbye to veteran actor at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Dharmendra passes away at 89, superstar's cause of death revealed: Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar actor died due to...

Dharmendra death: Bollywood’s He-man’s voice note from Ikkis goes viral, leaves netizens emotional

How did Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries touch 52-week high, with market cap jumping Rs 4.4 lakh crore?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Superstar's father never wanted him to become actor

Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies: Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv

OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Know why veteran actor was called Bollywood's 'He-Man'

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. Read here to know why was called Bollywood's 'He-Man'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Know why veteran actor was called Bollywood's 'He-Man'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, also known as He-Man' passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, after a prolonged illness. His family was seen arriving at the crematorium as the industry mourns an irreplaceable star. While the news was not confirmed by the family, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and made it official. He called Dharmendra’s death an “end of an era.”

According to a report by news agency IANS, the octogenarian on November 12 had got discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and was said to be in a stable condition and recovering well at home.

At that time Dr. Rajiv Sharma from the hospital told IANS that the legendary star has gone home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment.

While the entire industry is mourning for his death, his fans all across the country are remembering him as the "He-Man" of Bollywood. Know why he was called "He-Man" of Bollywood.

Why Dharmendra was called "He-Man" of Bollywood?

When it comes to Hindi cinema, there are many actors who have won millions of hearts with their acting, style, and dialogue delivery. When it comes to strength, passion, and true masculinity, Dharmendra's name comes first.

Dharmendra began his film career in 1960 with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Initially, he played romantic roles, but gradually his acting skills began to reflect a strong action figure. Shola Aur Shabnam later brought him recognition, but the real turning point came in 1966 with the release of Phool Aur Patthar.

In this film, Dharmendra appeared shirtless for the first time. This was a significant achievement at the time. His toned physique, confidence, and furious action scenes captivated audiences. The film was such a hit that it cemented Dharmendra's image as an action hero. After this film, the industry and media dubbed him the "He-Man" of Bollywood.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Superstar's father never wanted him to become actor
Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...
Dharmendra dies: Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...
Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'
Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end
Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89
Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's vetera
Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra dies at 89: A look at He-Man's family tree
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement