Dharmendra lives with his first wife Prakash Kaur or Hema Malini? Bobby Deol reveals truth

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, when he was just 19 years old. It was much earlier when he became a superstar in Bollywood. The couple has four children together: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta. With Hema Malini, Dharmendra is a father to two daughters, Esha and Ahana.



Evergreen Bollywood icon Dharmendra has lived much of his life in the public eye. Right from his marriage to Hema Malini to many other personal episodes. Yet, one question intrigues his fans if the veteran actor lives with Hema Malini? The actress had earlier mentioned that they don’t share a home, and now Dharmendra’s son, actor Bobby Deol, has finally explained the reason behind this.



Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra lives with Prakash Kaur

Giving a sneak peek into his father’s everyday life, Bobby said in an interview with ABP Live that Dharmendra doesn’t live alone but with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

“My mum is also there. They're both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They're also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there,” said Bobby Deol in the interview.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, when he was just 19 years old. It was much earlier when he became a superstar in Bollywood. The couple has four children together: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta. With Hema Malini, Dharmendra is a father to two daughters, Esha and Ahana.



Bobby Deol says 'Papa is very emotional'

Adding, Bobby said, “Papa is very emotional. He's very expressive. Sometimes he goes overboard, and I ask him why he wrote what he wrote or said what he said, and he tells me that he was just following his heart.”

Bobby said that people rarely hear about his mother because she generally stays away from the spotlight. He added that the journey of her mother has been full of challenges, coming from a small village, she had to adapt to city life while being the wife of a superstar.

“I am what I am because of my wife, and it is the same with my father. It is because of my mother's support that my father became a big star," Bobby added.



Bobby Deol on work front



Bobby Deol was last seen in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. He will next be seen in Alpha co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

