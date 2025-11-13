Dharmendra health news: Breach Candy Hospital staff arrested for secretly filming ailing superstar, his family’s video

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated and received treatment for several days before being discharged on November 12.

The police have confirmed that an employee of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital has been arrested for allegedly recording a private video of veteran actor Dharmendra and his family inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to Hindustan Times, the video, which surfaced online this morning, shows an emotional moment involving members of the Deol family during the 89-year-old actor's medical care.

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated and received treatment for several days before being discharged on November 12. False rumours of his death spread widely during his hospital stay, leading his wife, actress Hema Malini, and daughter Esha Deol to issue a public statement on November 11 confirming that he was alive and recovering.

The leaked video showed Dharmendra lying unconscious on a hospital bed, with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol standing beside him. Sunny's son,s Karan and Rajveer Deol, along with Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, were also seen sitting beside the actor in the clip. The family was seen in an emotional video, which quickly went viral on social media.

According to HT, the employee who filmed the video inside the ICU has been identified and detained. Sources said the person shared the footage online without permission, violating patient privacy and confidentiality rules.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

Following his discharge at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Deol family issued an official statement requesting privacy and thanking well-wishers for their support. The statement read, "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We request the media and the general public to refrain from further speculation and respect his and his family's privacy during this time. We are grateful for everyone's love, prayers, and well-wishes for his speedy recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect them as they love you."

The family has since focused on ensuring Dharmendra's recovery at home and has urged fans and the media to give him time to rest.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol lost his temper in front of reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Dharmendra was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a serious health issue, and Sunny Deol has been taking great care of him since then.

This morning, as photographers gathered outside his residence, Sunny stepped out and looked visibly upset at the crowd. He said to the paparazzi with folded hands, "You guys should be ashamed. You have parents at home. You have children, aren't you ashamed?"

His frustration was evident at the constant intrusion and noise, especially at a time when Dharmendra needs rest and a quiet environment at home. The actor, who is usually polite with the media, appeared upset and emotional as he tried to explain the situation to the photographers.

The 89-year-old actor, who has been undergoing treatment for the past few days, will continue his recovery at home. Earlier, his daughter Esha Deol had assured fans that her father's condition was stable and dismissed false reports about his health. She wrote on social media, "It seems the media is overactive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy."

