Dharmendra health news: Amitabh Bachchan slams lack of sensitivity as IFTDA President files police complaint against paparazzi

A day after Dharmendra got discharged from the hospital, Sunny Deol lashed out at photographers outside his Mumbai residence. Several celebs lashed out at the privacy breach, including IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit, who has filed a police complaint against the paparazzi for unethical coverage of the veteran actor.



Police complaint against paparazzi



“I wish to lodge a formal complaint against certain unverified and scrupulous paparazzi and online media handlers who have crossed all limits of decency and ethics in the recent coverage related to the illness of Padma Bhushan, Shri Dharmendra Ji, one of the most respected legends of Indian cinema,” Pandit’s complaint said.



Ashoke Pandit, in the complaint, further requested the police to look into the matter. "We request you to investigate the matter urgently, identify the perpetrators, and take appropriate legal action to safeguard the privacy and safety of Shri Dharmendra Ji and his family, and by extension, the rights of all artists in the Indian film fraternity. Thanking you, Yours Sincerely, For Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (Ashoke Pandit) Hon. President.”

The complaint letter was shared by IFTDA on its social media account, with the caption, “IFTDA strongly condemns the disgraceful and unethical conduct of certain paparazzi in their intrusive reporting of Shri Dharmendra Ji’s health. Their reckless behaviour is unacceptable and inhuman. A formal police complaint has been filed, and we demand strict action to ensure such indecency is never repeated.”

Amitabh Bachchan on lack of sensitivity



Even Amitabh Bachchan has slammed the lack of sensitivity in a series of cryptic posts. On Friday morning, he took to X and wrote, “T 5564 – no ethics .. कोई भी अचार-नीति नहीं.” His blog post read, “No ethics .. no sense of responsibility .. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment ..Disturbing and disgusting ..” His comments came amid the Deol family’s privacy being breached at a difficult and emotional time, as Dharmendra is ailing.



Dharmendra health



On the 12th of November, Dharmendra's daughter and actress Esha Deol had to finally release a statement to the paparazzi in which she clarified her father's exact health condition, further putting an end to his death rumours. Taking to social media, Esha wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol. (sic)"

On the morning of November 13, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra's elder son, was seen talking to the paparazzi stationed at his house to report on his father's health updates. With folded hands, Sunny asked the paparazzi to be sensitive and not create any chaos and ruckus.

He asked them to behave like humans and not be insensitive, as the Deol family was going through a tough time.

(With inputs from IANS)