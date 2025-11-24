Dharmendra Dies: Who was Arjun Hingorani, man who gave Bollywood its 'He-man'

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Dharmendra and Hingorani did several films together: Khel Khiladi Ka, Katilon Ke Katil, Karishma Kudrat Ka, Sultanat, and Kaun Kare Kurbani.

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of India's most beloved and enduring film legends, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89. An official statement from Dharmendra's family is still awaited. The news comes just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8.

Dharmendra, often called the “He-Man of Indian cinema,” began his film career in 1960 with the movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, directed by Arjun Hingorani. At that time, Dharmendra was an unknown young man from Punjab with no film experience. Hingorani was the first to recognise his potential and gave him a chance.

Although the film was not a big box-office success, Dharmendra’s honesty and charm caught the audience’s attention and opened the doors to his long and successful career.

Dharmendra and Hingorani continued to work together in several successful films, such as Kab? Kyun? Aur Kahan? (1970), Kahaani Kismat Ki (1973), Khel Khiladi Ka (1977), Qatilon Ke Qatil (1981)

A special feature of Hingorani’s films was his love for the letter ‘K’, which appeared three times in many of his movie titles. His films usually included drama, romance, and action, and were enjoyed by audiences across India.

Arjun Hingorani was also known for introducing other new talents, including actress Sadhana, who later became one of Bollywood’s most popular stars.

Hingorani passed away on May 5, 2018, at the age of 91. As the film industry and fans mourn Dharmendra, many remember that his journey to becoming a Bollywood icon began with Arjun Hingorani, the man who saw a superstar before the world did.