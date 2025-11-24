Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra, who acted in over 300 films, has died at 89. This story traces his rise from a Filmfare talent hunt winner with no industry backing to one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Dharmendra acted in more than 300 movies, and with his death at the age of 89, an era has come to an end in Bollywood. However, born in the nondescript village of Nasrali in Punjab's Ludhiana district on 8 December 1935, the great actor did not have a film background. He did not aspire to be a film actor in his early days. It was just a coincidence that the film magazine Filmfare, along with Bimal Roy Productions, ran an "All India Talent Hunt" to discover new actors in 1960. A young Jat youth from Phagwara who worked in a drilling job sent his photographs for the contest out of sheer curiosity.

Who was Arjun Hingorani?

Dharmendra impressed the judges with his screen presence and looks and won the contest when he was only 25. He was invited to Bombay (now Mumbai), and Arjun Hingorani, a producer-director known for launching newcomers, offered him a role in the film "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere." Released in 1960, it proved to be his first released movie. Years later, when he became a Bollywood star, Dharmendra said that he reached Bollywood with no money, no connections, just "one suitcase, dreams, and a Filmfare ticket."

"Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere"

"Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" also stars Balraj Sahni and Kumkum. Made with a budget of Rs 4 lakh, the film was not considered a financial success. It went unnoticed, and Dharmendra's performance was not very good. However, a man from Punjab saw his first commercial success in 1961 with Ramesh Saigal's "Shola Aur Shabnam." It was followed by another hit, Mohan Kumar's Anpadh (1962) and Bimal Roy's Bandini (1963). Bandini won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Dharmendra's breakthrough came in 1964 when he co-starred alongside Rajendra Kumar and Saira Banu in another of Mohan Kumar's movies, "Ayee Milan Ki Bela". He played the role of an antagonist. He was nominated in the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor category. Based on the Sino-Indian War of 1962, "Haqeeqat" became a major critical and commercial success. The film eventually became superhit with one of its songs, "Kar Chale Ham Fida", a solo by Mohammed Rafi, becoming hugely popular.