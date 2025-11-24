Dharmendra Dies: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan bid adieu to superstar at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Bollywood stars gathered at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle to bid farewell to legendary actor Dharmendra. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the crematorium to pay his last respects to the veteran actor.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Pawan Hans Crematorium

In the video that surfaced online, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen exiting the venue wife, Gauri, after paying his last respect for Bollywood's He-Man. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a cap, while Gauri Khan donned a beige suit. Watch the video here:

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan had reached the Pawan Hans crematorium to pay their last respects to actor Dharmendra. Dharmendra’s wife and superstar Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, who seemed grief-stricken, were seen rushing to the crematorium.



Dharmendra passes away



For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. The actor, in mid-November, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery. The superstar, back then, was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. Talking about Dharmendra, the superstar was one of Bollywood’s most charming and beloved stars.



Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra Singh Deol began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India. Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.



