Dharmendra Dies: From 100-acre farmhouse to luxurious cars, here's how much wealth 'He-Man' has left behind, know his net worth

Dharmendra's Net Worth: Bollywood's 'He-Man' passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24. Read here to know how much wealth veteran actor has left behind.

Dharmendra, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema, has established a legacy that has endured for over six decades, marked by his memorable presence on screen and a successful business venture. Celebrated as the "He-Man of Bollywood," the 89-year-old actor's trajectory from a small village in Punjab to becoming one of India's most beloved stars is a story worthy of the silver screen.

Born on December 8, 1935, in Sahnewal, Punjab, Dharmendra's interest in films started at a young age. Following his victory in the Filmfare New Talent Contest, he relocated to Mumbai to pursue acting, debuting with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960). His breakthrough arrived with Phool Aur Patthar (1966), which solidified his status as a leading actor. Over the subsequent decades, he starred in numerous classics, including Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), and the iconic blockbuster Sholay (1975).

His natural charisma, on-screen persona, and the undeniable chemistry he shared with Hema Malini cemented his status as a household name and a defining star of Indian cinema's golden age.

Dharmendra has starred in over 300 films

Throughout his illustrious career, the legendary actor Dharmendra has starred in over 300 films, showcasing his ability to play a wide range of characters, from intense action heroes to lighthearted romantic leads. Whether as the principled Satyapriya in Satyakam or the beloved Veeru in Sholay, he has demonstrated a versatility rarely seen.

Dharmendra beyond films

In 1983, he established his production company, ‘Vijayta Films’, which achieved success with films such as Betaab and Barsaat, introducing his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol to Bollywood. More recently, he produced his grandson, Karan Deol's, debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Dharmendra's net worth

Outside of cinema, Dharmendra has also built an impressive business empire. His estimated net worth is approximately Rs 335– Rs 450 crore, while the combined wealth of the Deol family is believed to surpass Rs 1,000 crore.

Beyond his acting income, Dharmendra has made strategic investments in real estate and the hospitality sector. His restaurant ventures, Garam Dharam Dhaba, themed around his film persona, and He-Man, situated on the Karnal Highway, celebrate his rustic charm and enduring popularity. Both eateries have become cultural landmarks for fans looking for a taste of Bollywood nostalgia.

Dharmendra's 100-acre farmhouse

Dharmendra splits his time between his Mumbai residence and a sprawling 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. The property includes a swimming pool, lush gardens, and an aqua-therapy area, reflecting his love for nature and healthy living. He also possesses additional land in Maharashtra, valued at over ₹17 crore.

Dharmendra's car collection

Bollywood's He-Man was also a known automobile enthusiast, his collection reportedly features a Range Rover Evoque, a Mercedes-Benz SL500, and a vintage Fiat.

Dharmendra's last film

Even in his late 80s, Dharmendra maintains a strong presence in the film industry. He was recently seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His upcoming film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia, and is scheduled for release in December 2025.