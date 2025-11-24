Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and actress Hema Malini and six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. He died on Monday morning at his home in Juhu, Mumbai. He had been recovering after a serious health problem earlier this month. His cremation took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, in the presence of his family.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and actress Hema Malini and six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol.

Dharmendra’s First Marriage: Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, before he became a movie star. They have four children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta Deol.

Sunny Deol, the eldest son, is a famous Bollywood action star known for movies like Ghayal, Border, and Gadar. He is married to Pooja Deol, and they have two sons, Karan and Rajveer, who are also actors.

Dharmendra's second son, Bobby Deol, became popular in the 1990s with films like Gupt, Soldier, and Humraaz. He recently made a successful comeback with the movie Animal and the web series Aashram. He is married to Tanya Deol, and they have two sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

Vijeta Deol, their elder daughter, stays away from the media. She lives in New Delhi and is a company director. She is married to businessman Vivek Gill and has two children, Prerna and Sahil.

Ajeeta Deol, the youngest, lives in California with her husband. She keeps a private life and has two daughters, Nikita and Priyanka, both dentists.

Dharmendra’s Second Marriage: Hema Malini

Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini in 1980, after they worked together in many films and became one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs. They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Esha Deol, born in 1981, also became an actress and worked in films like Dhoom and Yuva. She married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, and they have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. However, the couple separated in early 2024.

Ahana Deol, the younger daughter, is a trained classical dancer like her mother. She is married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, twin girls and a son. She stays mostly away from the public eye.

Dharmendra is remembered as one of Indian cinema’s most loved and respected stars, with a career spanning over six decades. His films, personality, and legacy will continue to live on through his family and fans.