FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'

Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89

Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra passes away at 89: 7 memorable films that define veteran actor's legacy in Indian cinema

Dharmendra Dies at 89: Amitabh Bachchan bids goodbye to veteran actor at Pawan Hans Crematorium

Dharmendra passes away at 89, superstar's cause of death revealed: Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar actor died due to...

Dharmendra death: Bollywood’s He-man’s voice note from Ikkis goes viral, leaves netizens emotional

How did Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries touch 52-week high, with market cap jumping Rs 4.4 lakh crore?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...

Dharmendra dies at 89: Superstar's father never wanted him to become actor

Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies: Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'

Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv

OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected

Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and actress Hema Malini and six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood legend Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89. He died on Monday morning at his home in Juhu, Mumbai. He had been recovering after a serious health problem earlier this month. His cremation took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, in the presence of his family.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and actress Hema Malini and six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol.

Dharmendra’s First Marriage: Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, before he became a movie star. They have four children: Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta Deol.

  • Sunny Deol, the eldest son, is a famous Bollywood action star known for movies like Ghayal, Border, and Gadar. He is married to Pooja Deol, and they have two sons, Karan and Rajveer, who are also actors.
  • Dharmendra's second son, Bobby Deol, became popular in the 1990s with films like Gupt, Soldier, and Humraaz. He recently made a successful comeback with the movie Animal and the web series Aashram. He is married to Tanya Deol, and they have two sons,  Aryaman and Dharam.
  • Vijeta Deol, their elder daughter, stays away from the media. She lives in New Delhi and is a company director. She is married to businessman Vivek Gill and has two children, Prerna and Sahil.
  • Ajeeta Deol, the youngest, lives in California with her husband. She keeps a private life and has two daughters, Nikita and Priyanka, both dentists.

Dharmendras Family Tree Explained: His Wife, Sons, Daughters And Grandkids Who Carry Forward The Deol Legacy

Dharmendra’s Second Marriage: Hema Malini

Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini in 1980, after they worked together in many films and became one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs. They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana.

  • Esha Deol, born in 1981, also became an actress and worked in films like Dhoom and Yuva. She married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, and they have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. However, the couple separated in early 2024.
  • Ahana Deol, the younger daughter, is a trained classical dancer like her mother. She is married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, twin girls and a son. She stays mostly away from the public eye.

Dharmendra is remembered as one of Indian cinema’s most loved and respected stars, with a career spanning over six decades. His films, personality, and legacy will continue to live on through his family and fans.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...
Dharmendra dies at 89: Superstar's father never wanted him to become actor
Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...
Dharmendra dies: Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...
Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'
Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end
Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89
Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's vetera
Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra dies at 89: A look at He-Man's family tree
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT this week (November 24-30): From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5, here's what to watch new on Netflix, Prime, Z5, Sony Liv
OTT this week: From Kantara Chapter One (Hindi), to Stranger Things S5
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot is unexpected
Top 10 billionaires who surpass Mukesh Ambani on Forbes 2025 list; Number 1 spot
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement