Dharmendra Dies at 89: Amitabh Bachchan bids goodbye to veteran actor at Pawan Hans Crematorium

As news of his passing spread, tributes began pouring in from across the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were among the first to arrive at the Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay their respects to the beloved star.

Legendary Hindi film icon Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89, marking the end of an era for Indian cinema. Known lovingly as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” the veteran actor began his journey with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to deliver some of the most memorable performances in Hindi cinema. His illustrious career spanned decades, with iconic roles in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ankhen, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Life in a Metro, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

As news of his passing spread, tributes began pouring in from across the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were among the first to arrive at the Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay their respects to the beloved star. Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy that generations of film lovers will continue to cherish.



