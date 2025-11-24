Dharmendra dies at 89: Veteran superstar's father never wanted him to become actor, never allowed him to see films, but then...
Dharmendra dies: This forgotten film kickstarted Dharmendra's unforgettable career, Bollywood's 'He-Man' landed his first film after winning...
Dharmendra dies at 89: PM Modi pays tribute to superstar, calls his passing 'end of an era in Indian cinema'
Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89
Dharmendra dies at 89: From wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra passes away at 89: 7 memorable films that define veteran actor's legacy in Indian cinema
Dharmendra Dies at 89: Amitabh Bachchan bids goodbye to veteran actor at Pawan Hans Crematorium
Dharmendra passes away at 89, superstar's cause of death revealed: Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar actor died due to...
Dharmendra death: Bollywood’s He-man’s voice note from Ikkis goes viral, leaves netizens emotional
How did Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries touch 52-week high, with market cap jumping Rs 4.4 lakh crore?
ENTERTAINMENT
As news of his passing spread, tributes began pouring in from across the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were among the first to arrive at the Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay their respects to the beloved star.
Legendary Hindi film icon Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89, marking the end of an era for Indian cinema. Known lovingly as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” the veteran actor began his journey with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to deliver some of the most memorable performances in Hindi cinema. His illustrious career spanned decades, with iconic roles in classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ankhen, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satyakam, Life in a Metro, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
As news of his passing spread, tributes began pouring in from across the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were among the first to arrive at the Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay their respects to the beloved star. Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy that generations of film lovers will continue to cherish.