Dharmendra death: Salman Khan wants to remake THESE movies of Bollywood's veteran who passed away at 89

Salman Khan recently paid his last respects to legendary actor Dharmendra at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, where he was seen visibly emotional. The two shared a close bond, with Salman considering Dharmendra a father figure and ultimate fitness inspiration.

One of India's most beloved and enduring film legends, Dharmendra, passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89, leaving a deep void in the hearts of his family and fans. Even at 89, Bollywood's He-Man kept working tirelessly, inspiring generations with his craft and maintained a fan base across all ages. Salman Khan, who shared a close bond with the late veteran actor, visited the crematorium in Mumbai to pay his last respects to the legendary actor. A few days ago, Salman became emotional when asked about the source of his early fitness motivation. He called Dharmendra his ultimate role model and said that he was like his father.



When Salman Khan shared his wish to remake Dharmendra's films

Back in the days, Salman also shared his wish to remake Dharmendra's iconic films, while heaping praise on the legendary actor. In an old interview, Khan picked 'Chacha Bhatija', 'Ek Seeta Aur Geeta' ', Sholay' and Ram Balram for remake. "He is one of the most amazing men that we have in the industry. In fact, my whole career, after my father, I followed Dharam ji only. In fact, I follow him more than his own sons follow him. Unki 3-4 pictures ka main remake karoonga. Ek toh unhone Chacha Bhatija ki thi, uska karoonga. Ek Seeta Aur Geeta ka karoonga. Phir, Sholay toh definitely karoonga. Unki picture aayi thi Ram Balram. Bohot saari picturein unki…unki maine harr picture dekhi hai," he had said in an interview during promotions of his film, Sikandar.



When Dharmendra counted Salman among his sons, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

Dharmendra had showered his affection on Salman during his appearance as a special guest on one of the seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’. He expressed his love for the actor and said, "Salman is my son. I have three sons - all three are emotional, strong-willed, and straightforward.” He added, "But he takes after me a little more. He has a colourful personality and, like me, he loves to dance."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.