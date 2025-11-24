FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man wanted THIS actor to headline his biopic; not Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, he is...

A decade-old interview with Dharmendra has resurfaced, revealing his choice for the perfect actor to play him in a biopic. Despite having sons who are accomplished actors, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra believes this actor's charisma and traits make him the perfect choice.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

Dharmendra death: Bollywood's He-Man wanted THIS actor to headline his biopic; not Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, he is...
With Dharmendra's passing, the film industry lost one of its most loved stars today. The legendary actor made his fans smile, cry, and fall in love for more than six decades. For years, Dharmendra was more than just a hero on screen. He was the guy next door, the dependable friend, and the kind of lover who made everything feel larger than life. His songs stayed long after the film ended. If a biopic were made on his life, ot would be eventful and inspiring. Amid heartbreaking news of his demise, an old interview of the legendary actor has resurfaced, where he revealed who he feels would be a perfect fit to headline his biopic if it is ever made. Surprisingly, he didn't name his sons Sunny Deol or Bobby Deol, but said Salman Khan would be the ideal choice. 

When Dharmendra said Salman is perfect choice for his biopic

Back in 2015, when Dharmendra was asked in a conversation with Bollywood Life who he believed could portray him in a biopic, he said, “Salman Khan. I think he has a lot of characteristics which are very similar to mine. I think he will be able to portray me onscreen perfectly,” Dharmendra had also said, "Wo mere jaisa he hai, uski aur meri kaafi saree aadatein ekdusre se milti hai." In another old interview, Dharmendra heaped praises on the younger superstar as a “genuine” human being. He said, “Today, if I call anyone from the industry, everyone will be there because of my family’s goodwill. Salman himself is a very good human being. I love him; he’s a wonderful person. He’s genuine.”

Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. The actor, in mid-November, who was earlier admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery. The superstar, back then, was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. Talking about Dharmendra, the superstar was one of Bollywood’s most charming and beloved stars. Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra Singh Deol began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

