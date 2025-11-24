Dharmendra death: Bollywood’s He-man’s voice note from Ikkis goes viral, leaves netizens emotional

The makers of 'Ikkis' unveiled a new poster featuring Dharmendra, who plays the role of Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of war hero Arun Khetarpal. The poster features Dharmendra's voice that has gone viral, leaving fans heartbroken as it comes along with his death news.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, popularly known as Bollywood's He-Man, passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89. Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the demise in an emotional social media post. An official statement from Dharmendra's family is still awaited. The news comes moments after makers of Ikkis unveiled a striking new poster featuring veteran actor Dharmendra.

Dharmendra's voice note goes viral

The makers took to Instagram to share the new poster featuring the ‘Sholay’ actor and captioned it as, “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.” In the latest poster, voiced by Dharmendra, who plays the role of Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of Arun Khetrapal, cherishes the bravery of his late son. The actor could be heard saying, “Yeh mera bada beta, Arun. Yeh humesha ikkis ka hi rahega.”



Karan Johar confirms Dharmendra's death



The heartbreaking news of Dharmendra's demise comes just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. Confirming the news, Karan Johar paid a tribute in a special post that read, "It is an end of an ERA..... a massive mega star... the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema... incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence ... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history ... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone ... his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe ... Today there is a gaping hole in our industry ... a space that can never be filled by anyone ... there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI... we love you kind Sir.... We will miss you so much.... The heavens are blessed today.... It will always be my blessing to have worked with you.... And my heart says with respect, reverence and love.... Abhi Na jao chodke.... Ke dil abhi bhara nahi......," he said.





The legendary actor had recently recovered after spending 12 days in the hospital due to severe breathlessness. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 and was discharged on November 12. and had since returned home, where he was recovering under medical supervision. His film 'Ikkis' with Sriram Raghavan is set to release next month, in December. Though he has left for his heavenly abode, he will continue to bring smiles to his fans through his unforgettable cinematic legacy.

