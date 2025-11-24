Dharmendra Health Update: Ambulance seen exiting veteran actor's residence

The actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness. During his treatment, misleading reports falsely claiming his death circulated online, prompting his daughter Esha Deol to dispel the rumours and confirm that her father was stable.

An ambulance was seen exiting the home of legendary actor Dharmendra, raising fresh concerns about his health. The development comes weeks after the 89-year-old star was hospitalised.

The actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after experiencing breathlessness. During his treatment, misleading reports falsely claiming his death circulated online, prompting his daughter Esha Deol to dispel the rumours and confirm that her father was stable. Dharmendra was discharged on November 12 and has since been recovering at home under medical supervision.

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in the film ‘Ikkis,’ which is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25.