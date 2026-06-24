Dharman: Rajinikanth X Kamal Haasan's film poster irks netizens, brutally troll for 'blatant use' of AI: 'It's looking like legend Saravanan'

The title of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's collaboration has finally been revealed. However, the reveal has left fans disappointed, and netizens furiously miffed.

Rajinikanth's collaboration with Kamal Haasan's production has finally got its title. Thalaivar's 173rd film was hugely anticipated among the fans. However, now even the die-hard fans are puzzled, and netizens are furious over the big reveal. On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan's production house dropped the first poster of the film, revealing the world and Thalaiva's look. As the title goes, Dharman: The Deadly Doctor, Rajini is seemingly playing a surgeon with ulterior motives, or is probably on a mission to eradicate evil. The poster reveals Rajinikanth holding a bloody scapel, with his feet above a corpse.

Why Rajini fans are unimpressed with the look

If you observe the poster closely, Rajinikanth's head and shoes look bigger than his body. It is very similar to a bobblehead toy figure. The first asset of the film is made with the blatant use of AI, and this has left fans irked. "It's looking like legend Saravanan," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "What hell is this? Why are you guys depending on AI...Lost ideas and creativity, or what? @rkfioffl, is this how you're going to produce it? Trying to encash our Thalaivar is fine...but do it properly." One of the netizens wrote, "Head big Leg small Shoe Big ... Nice AI Poster."

About Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles.

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On the work front, Rajinikanth was seen in the action thriller Coolie. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.