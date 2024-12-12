Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for 18 years from 2004 to 2022.

The superstar Rajinikanth has turned 74 on Thursday, December 12. Greetings poured in from several celebrities wishing Thalaivar, as he is fondly addressed by his fans, a wonderful birthday. Dhanush, who is his former son-in-law, also took to X and poured in his wish for the superstar. "Happy birthday to the one, only one, super one...SUPERSTAR...the phenomenon that redefined mass and style...My thalaiva @rajinikanth sir", he wrote.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were granted divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court last month in November 2024. The duo had tied the knot in 2004 in a grand wedding in Chennai, and after 18 years of marriage in 2022, they released a joint statement revealing their decision to part ways.

Their statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth made a mark by donning iconic roles in his films and rendering crisp and impactful dialogues, setting a new trend of his own. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, Rajni's successful career spans over five decades and he has done films in several Indian languages. Coinciding with his birthday, his fan Karthik established the Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple in Madurai and installed his life-sized statue in it on December 11. The statue depicts the superstar's role in the 1989 film Mappillai.

