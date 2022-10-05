Dhanush, wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce months after official announcement?

File photo

When Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation in January of last year, the internet was shocked. In 2004, Dhanush wed Aishwarya, the eldest daughter of South Indian megastar Rajinikanth. Yatra Raja and Linga Raja are their two sons.

Despite the fact that the couple kept their split a secret, there were rumours floating about that Dhanush and Aishwarya's families had been attempting to "convince them to stay together." Additionally, according to News 18 report, Dhanush and Aishwarya have agreed to put their divorce on wait and attempt to make things work."

For the unversed, The eldest son of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took an oath to serve as his school's sports captain in August, and his proud parents were present. On social media, a picture of Aishwarya and Dhanush with their children from the event went viral.

Dhanush had taken to Twitter and penned a long note about the separation.

He wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

"Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

The next film Dhanush will appear in is Vaathi. The Indian educational system is the subject of the movie. The crowd has shown tremendous love for the movie's teaser and poster. However, Aishwaryaa will be making her directorial debut in Hindi with her upcoming movie, Oh Saathi Chal, which she called an "extraordinary true love story."