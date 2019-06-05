Dhanush to remake Ayushmann Khurrana's superhit film 'AndhaDhun' in Tamil!

One of the most talented actors we have down South is Dhanush! He is not only an amazing actor but also a successful filmmaker as well. Over the past 17 years, he has impressed everyone with his incredible performances in the movies namely Kaadhal Kondein, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadukalam, 3, Maryan, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Anegan, Kodi to name a few. He went on to make his Bollywood debut in Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa released in the year 2013.

Now, he has headed to Hollywood by making his debut in an Indo-French film titled The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir based on the novel named The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe by Romain Puertolas. The trailer for the film was dropped on Tuesday and people can't stop gushing over Dhanush. Amidst all that, the actor-filmmaker is also planning to remake a blockbuster Hindi film in Tamil and it's none other than Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun which released in 2018.

Confirming the report about Sriram Raghavan's thriller film, Dhanush stated to Mumbai Mirror, "It’s a brilliant film and we have already started the process of acquiring the rights. It’s one of those thrillers which I wouldn’t mind remaking in Tamil."

Dhanush also hinted at reuniting with his Raanjhanaa director Aanand after almost seven years. He said to the tabloid, "We keep discussing a lot of ideas. I’ll definitely work with him again." He is also likely to make an announcement about his next Bollywood film soon.

Meanwhile, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Ken Scott and is slated to release on June 21, 2019.