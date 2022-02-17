Dhanush shares first post since separation announcement from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Dhanush, the South Indian actor, made headlines recently when he announced his divorce with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on social media. After the announcement, the actor finally made his first social media post. Dhanush treated fans to a photo of himself and his son Yathra Dhanush from the set of Selvaraghavan's film 'Naane Varuven.' The father-son duo can be seen posing with the setting sun in the background in this candid photo. Dhanush was spotted assisting his son with his hair.

In the caption posted alongside, he wrote, "Now, where have I seen this before? #yathradhanush .. #naanevaruven."

Check out the post here-

Dhanush's admirers were immediately drawn to the post once he uploaded it. The photo received over six lakh likes in only a few hours. Fans reacted with heart emojis and even commented on how similar the two of them appear. Dhanush and his son Yathra are currently in Ooty, for those unaware.

Coming to the actor, he was recently spotted in Hyderabad while filming 'Vaathi.' He was spotted eating a big lunch at the fabled 1980 Military Hotel.

Dhanush Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rajinikanth married in 2004 and have two boys, Yatra and Linga. The couple posted a joint separation statement on their individual social media accounts, announcing the end of their 18-year marriage.

It read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all :) God speed. Aishwarya Rajinikanth."