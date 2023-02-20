Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Dhanush, Samyukhta's Vaathi leaked online! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz

Dhanush and Samyukhta starrer Vaathi or Sir released in the theatres on February 17. The film, directed by Venky Atluri released across theatres on Friday in both Tamil and Telegu languages. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Dhanush, Samyukhta's Vaathi leaked online! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz
File Photo

Dhanush and Samyukhta starrer Vaathi or Sir released in the theatres on February 17. The film, directed by Venky Atluri released across theatres on Friday in both Tamil and Telegu languages. 

However, we have bad news for fans as within hours of its release, Vaathi became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Dhanush and Samyukhta's Vaathi has now been made available on the torrent site, with people scouring for the film using the keywords Varisu Free Download, Vaathu MP4 HD Download, Vaathi Tamil Rockers, Vaathi Telegram Links, Vaathi Movie Free HD Download and Vaaathi Free Download Link. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

READ | Step inside Mukesh-Nita Ambani's luxurious home Antilia, second-most expensive house after Buckingham Palace

All about Vaathi 

Vaathi or Sir is Venky Atluri's Tamil Debut. The film is titled Sir for the Telugu audience. Vaathi sees Dhanush as Balamurugan, a third-grade junior lecturer at Tirupati Educational Institute, where he stands up against the institutes for providing education to children in exchange for monetary profits.

READ | Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada leaked! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Other films that have been leaked online

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Shehzada, Pathaan, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.