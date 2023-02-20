Dhanush, Samyukhta's Vaathi leaked online! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz

File Photo

Dhanush and Samyukhta starrer Vaathi or Sir released in the theatres on February 17. The film, directed by Venky Atluri released across theatres on Friday in both Tamil and Telegu languages.

However, we have bad news for fans as within hours of its release, Vaathi became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Dhanush and Samyukhta's Vaathi has now been made available on the torrent site, with people scouring for the film using the keywords Varisu Free Download, Vaathu MP4 HD Download, Vaathi Tamil Rockers, Vaathi Telegram Links, Vaathi Movie Free HD Download and Vaaathi Free Download Link. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

READ | Step inside Mukesh-Nita Ambani's luxurious home Antilia, second-most expensive house after Buckingham Palace

All about Vaathi

Vaathi or Sir is Venky Atluri's Tamil Debut. The film is titled Sir for the Telugu audience. Vaathi sees Dhanush as Balamurugan, a third-grade junior lecturer at Tirupati Educational Institute, where he stands up against the institutes for providing education to children in exchange for monetary profits.

READ | Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada leaked! Full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Other films that have been leaked online

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Shehzada, Pathaan, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)