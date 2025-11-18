FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhanush's manager accused of casting couch by Manya Anand, TV actress makes SHOCKING allegations: 'You will not comply even if...'

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 12:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Dhanush's manager accused of casting couch by Manya Anand, TV actress makes SHOCKING allegations: 'You will not comply even if...'
Dhanush, who is gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, has landed himself in a major controversy, thanks to some shocking allegations made by TV actor Manya Anand, who accused a man named Sreyas, said to be associated with Tamil star Dhanush, of casting couch. In an interview with India Today, Manya Anand claimed Sreyas to be Dhanush's manager and accused him of asking her for "adjustment". Manya Anand alleged that Sreyas invited her to take part in a film project linked to Dhanush and also made some distasteful requests.

Manya Anand was quoted as saying, "There is commitment (adjustment)," Sreyas told her. When she asked, "What commitment? Why should I give commitment?" Sreyas reportedly said, "You will not comply even if it’s Dhanush sir?"

Manya Anand also claimed that Sreyas, in addition, sent her the location details of Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, and asked her to meet. 

The actress also revealed how Sreyas sent her some scripts to read, "I did not read it. I am not doing the film. We’re artists. We are doing some other work. You take work from us but don’t expect something else in return. If we comply with your demands, then we’d be named something else. I think it’d be better if people recognised this pattern and sorted it out," she said. 

So far, neither Dhanush nor Sreyas has responded to Manya Anand's allegations. 

On the work front, Dhanush is all set to be seen in Tere Ishk Mein next, which also stars Kriti Sanon. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 28, 2025.

