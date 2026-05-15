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Dhanush reacts to Karuppu delay row, extends support to Suriya and RJ Balaji

The release of Karuppu faced uncertainty after sudden cancellations of shows, prompting emotional reactions from director RJ Balaji and strong support from industry peers including Dhanush and others.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 15, 2026, 10:16 AM IST

Dhanush reacts to Karuppu delay row, extends support to Suriya and RJ Balaji
Image credit: Instagram
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The planned theatrical release of Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, hit an unexpected roadblock when reports surfaced that its scheduled screenings were abruptly cancelled on the release day, raising concerns among fans.

The sudden change triggered confusion and disappointment, as audiences who were expecting early morning shows were left without clarity. Following the disruption, director RJ Balaji addressed the situation publicly and appeared visibly emotional while speaking about the setback.

As the news spread, several members of the film industry stepped in to show solidarity. Actor Dhanush expressed support for the team, writing on X, "Suriya sir and Karuppu deserve a proper theatrical release." He further added, "I really hope the issues get resolved and the film releases in theatres soon."

Others also extended their support. Dulquer Salmaan reacted with encouragement, writing, "All will be good brother!! with you always!" Meanwhile, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared RJ Balaji’s video and offered emotional reassurance, saying, "The love for you and the movie will remain unchanged! My bro! This tears will change to happy tears in a matter of few hours bro! Love you we are all with you!"

In an emotional video message, RJ Balaji apologized to fans for the inconvenience, saying, "I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn't have happened. You all had travelled from afar to watch the movie." He added, "We watch films to let go of our stress and the myriad of problems life throws at us. But you all shouldn't have experienced stress in going to watch a movie. I am very sorry." He also expressed hope that the issues would be resolved quickly so the film could still release.

Karuppu is positioned as an emotional and commercial entertainer, with expectations of a strong performance from Suriya alongside Trisha Krishnan under the direction of RJ Balaji.

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