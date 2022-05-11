Dhanush pens heartfelt note on completing two decades in film industry

Dhanush/Instagram

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush completed twenty years in the Indian film industry on Tuesday, May 10 as his debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai, a coming-of-age Tamil drama was released on exactly this day in 2022. To mark the special occasion, the actor penned a heartfelt note.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 10, the Asuran actor shared a note which began as, "Hello Eyerybody, I can't believe it's been two decades since I started my journey in the film industry. Time flies, never did I even dream I'd come this far when I started Thulluvodhu Illamai, God has been kind."

He thanked his fans and cinema lovers for pouring in their love for him over the years as he continued, "I can't thank my fans enough for their continuous love and support, you are the pillars of my strength, I love you all. I would also like to thank the cinema lovers all around the globe for showering me with their unconditional love".

"My sincere thanks to the press, media, tv channels and social media influencers for all the support. I thank all the directors and producers I worked with today. I'd also like to thank all the technicians who worked behind the camera and my wonderful co-actors", his note further read.

Expressing gratitude to his family in his note, he stated, "I thank my brother & Guru Selvaraghavan. You all know why! I thank my father Kasthoori Raja, for he's the one who identified the actor in me. Finally, I thank my mother, it's her everyday prayers that have protected me and brought me this far. Without her I'm nothing."



Concluding her note, the Atrangi Re actor said, " I read somewhere that life is what happens when you are busy doing other things I can't agree more. Let's make this one life meaningful. Let's make it count. Ennam pol vaazhkkai Spread love, Om Namah Shivaya - D."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will be seen in the Hollywood action thriller The Gray Man co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The film will premiere on Netflix on July 22.