Dhanush pens emotional note after winning two National Film Awards for Raayan, Captain Miller: 'Humbled and overwhelmed'

Dhanush has won the National Award for Best Tamil Feature Film for Raayan and a National Award Special Mention for Best Actor for Captain Miller at the 72nd National Film Awards 2026.

Dhanush has expressed his profound gratitude after winning two National Film Awards at the recently announced 72nd National Film Awards, calling the recognition for his directorial venture Raayan and his performance in Captain Miller deeply meaningful milestones in his career. Sharing a formal statement on his social media handles, Dhanush said he was "truly humbled and overwhelmed" to receive the National Award for Best Tamil Feature Film for Raayan and a National Award Special Mention for Best Actor for Captain Miller.

These recent wins mark Dhanush's third National Award as an actor and his first-ever as a director. Previosuly, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor twice for Aadukalam (2010) and Asuran (2019). Notably, he served as a co-producer on Kaaka Muttai (2014) and Visaranai (2015), which won the National Awards for Best Children's Film and Best Tamil Film, respectively.

The actor revealed that the acting nod always holds significant personal value. "This recognition for Captain Miller is especially close to my heart because I have always believed it to be my finest performance to date," Dhanush stated in his thank you note, adding that receiving a Special Mention for a performance he holds so dearly makes the honour even more meaningful.

He further described winning his first award as a director for Raayan as an unforgettable blessing that he will cherish forever. "And a first is always unforgettable. Winning my very first National Award as a Director for Raayan is a blessing I will cherish forever," the Vada Chennai actor shared.

In his statement, Dhanush extended his sincere thanks to the awards jury, the selection committee, the press, media, and social media fraternity for their unwavering support throughout his career. Concluding his note, Dhanush wrote his trademark words, "Ennam Pol Vaazhkkai" (profound Tamil phrase that means 'Life is shaped by your thoughts') and "Har Har Mahadev."

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