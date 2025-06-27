The biggest names of the South film industry, including Dhanush, Nayanthara, Ravi Mohan, directors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetri Maaran, Mari Selvaraj, Prem Kumar, Jude Anthany will come together for VELS Film International, and they showcased their upcoming lineup.

South film industry's biggest names are coming together. 10 movies in 2 years, backed by one production house. Actors like Dhanush, Nayanthara, Ravi Mohan; directors like Gautham Vasudev Menon (Kaakha Kaakha), Vetri Maaran (Vada Chennai), Mari Selvaraj (Karnan)and others will be expected to create another big bang for the masses, and this collaboration will happen under Vels Film International.

The interesting lineup of Vels

On Saturday, the production house dropped a showreel of its much-awaited lineup video across all official social media platforms. The video informed about the ambitious slate of films yet, set for production and release between 2025 and 2027. The 5-minute video compiles a glimpse into upcoming titles—spanning commercial, socially rooted dramas, and high-concept genre films—

The slate features collaborations with hit filmmakers, including Sundar C, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetri Maaran, Mari Selvaraj, Prem Kumar, Jude Anthany Joseph, Arunraja Kamaraja, Vignesh Raja, Chella Ayyavu, and Ganesh K. Babu. It also marks the directorial debut of YouTuber VJ Sidhu.

10 FILMMAKERS – 10 MOVIES – 1 STUDIO: VELS FILM INTERNATIONAL UNVEILS GRAND SLATE FOR 2025-2027... #VelsFilmInternational has officially announced its 10-film lineup in collaboration with visionary storytellers from #Indian cinema.



Leading the cast across these films are acclaimed actors such as Dhanush, Ravi Mohan, Nayanthara, and Vishnu Vishal. Reportedly, the production house is in discussions with several emerging directors and actors to collaborate on new films, many of which will mark the directorial debuts of fresh creative voices.

What is Vels Film International?

Vels Film International is a Chennai‑based film production and distribution company. It was founded in 2019 by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, son of the late Tamil comedian Ishari Velan. The company has been behind celebrated titles like Comali, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (VTK), Mookuthi Amman and LKG, which have garnered both box office success and critical acclaim.VELS is also reportedly constructing India’s largest indoor studio floor in Chennai and is in advanced negotiations to acquire additional studio spaces across the city.

Speaking about the lineup, Chairman of Vels, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, stated: “This lineup represents our next chapter—bigger, bolder, and focused on delivering impactful storytelling. We are proud to partner with the best creative minds and bring cinema that will resonate with audiences across platforms and languages.”