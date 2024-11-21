After Nayanthara wrote an open letter to Dhanush and made several accusations against him, the two of them were spotted under one roof for the first time.

Nayanthara and Dhanush have been embroiled in a massive controversy over her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. In an open letter, the actress revealed that Dhanush sent her a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore for alleged copyright infringement as the documentary features BTS footage from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The 2015 film starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the leading roles and was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Vignesh and Nayanthara fell in love on the sets of this film.

Nayanthara stated that she had been following Dhanush since last two years to give her the NOC (No Objection Certificate) to use scenes and music from the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, the Vada Chennai star didn't allow the actress to use any of the footage and instead slammed her with a legal notice when just three seconds of the BTS clips were included in the trailer.

Amid this huge controversy, Nayanthara and Dhanush attended the wedding of producer Aakash Baskaran recently. The actress came with her husband filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. One video from the wedding shows the two actors seated in the front on two different sofas at extreme ends. They both completely avoided each other at the function, whose clip has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities from the Tamil film industry also attended Aakash's wedding. These included Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently on cloud nine after giving the biggest blockbuster in his career with Amaran, and music composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed soundtracks for famous films like Jailer, Jawan, Vikram, and Leo among others.

Aakash Baskaran launched his own production house named Dawn Pictures in September this year. His first film is Idly Kadai, which is headlined and helmed by Dhanush. Also starring Nithya Menen and Shalini Pandey, the upcoming movie will release in cinemas on April 10, 2025, and will clash at the box office with Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab.

