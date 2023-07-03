Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Dhanush leaves his fans amused with his bald look after his videos, photos from Tirupati temple go viral

Dhanush's new bald look left his fan amused and confused. The videos of the actor is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Dhanush leaves his fans amused with his bald look after his videos, photos from Tirupati temple go viral
Credit: Danush fanpage/Instagram

On Monday, Dhanush’s new look broke the internet after his video in a bald look went viral on social media. In the videos, the actor can be seen visiting the Tirupati temple with his family.

His viral photos and videos broke the internet and left his fans amused and confused at they are assuming that the actor could be following a traditional ritual of getting his head shaved as an offering to Lord Venkateswara. While a set of people think that this can be his new look from his upcoming film D50.

 Watch video:

Meanwhile, Dhanush, recently, took to his social media account and announced his new project with director Mari Selvaraj. Taking to Twitter, Dhanush shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj @wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth."

The yet-untitled film will be bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and Zee Studios. In the picture, Dhanush unveiled the first poster of the film which showcases the project`s tentative title as Dhanush Production 15. In another picture, he could be seen posing with director Mali Selvaraj in a long beard and long hair look.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."Congrats D ! Onwards and upwards," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Masssehh." Further deets about the project is still awaited. The actor-director duo previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed film Karnan which turned out to be a great success at an artistic level as well as at the box office.

Meanwhile, the Atrangi Re actor was last seen in the film Vaathi and is currently busy shooting for his next action thriller film Captain Miller. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration of the National award-winning actor and the Rocky director. (With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2023 Results: NTA to declare CUET UG scorecard soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check tentative date here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.