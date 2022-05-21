Dhanush issues legal notice to couple claiming actor to be their biological son

File Photo

Actor Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja has sent a legal notice to a Madurai-based couple who had claimed that the South superstar is their ‘biological’ son. In the notice, which the duo has sent through their lawyer, Advocate S Haja Mohideen Gisthi, has asked the couple to stop making ‘specious’ claim regarding Dhanush.

"My clients hereby call upon you both to desist from making false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them henceforth. Failing compliance my clients will be constrained to approach the competent Courts to protect their rights in this regard and to prevent you from carrying on and making such false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them and you both will also be prosecuted for causing defamation and consequent loss of their reputation," the notice read.

Dhanush and his father have also asked them to issue a press statement stating all the allegations made by them are false and to apologise for making such allegations. Failing to do so, they will face a defamation suit of Rs 10 crores towards compensation for the loss of reputation, according to the notice.

According to the report of The Times of India, HC summoned Dhanush after the couple, Kathiseran and his wife Meenakshi, claimed that he had submitted an illegal paternity test document. Earlier in 2020, the court dismissed this case by saying that there is no proof that the documents were forged. The couple stated that Dhanush is their third son, however, Madras HC issued a notice issued against Dhanush.

Reportedly, the couple Kathiresan and Meenakshi had claimed that Dhanush had run away from school to pursue a career in films and had changed his name as well. They apparently couldn't trace him then and years later tried to meet him in Chennai but their efforts went in vain. They further sought maintenance of Rs 65000, citing their poor financial condition.