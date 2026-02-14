FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets

Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; blackmailing, private photos, here’s what happened

Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'

PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?

Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras grad goes missing in US; where was he last seen?

Who was Siya? 33-year-old allegedly killed by married lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank

Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba’s 2 workers sentenced to 15 years in jail for providing shelter, food to terrorist in Indian territory

Donald Trump confirms second US aircraft carrier headed to Middle East amid Iran tensions: ‘We’ll need..’

Happy Valentine's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved one

Gold, silver prices today, February 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets

Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for...,

Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; blackmailing, private photos, here’s what happened

Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; here’s what happened

Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'

Anurag Kashyap comments on Dhurandhar criticism, calls it coordinated

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned

Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences

Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets

Dhanush has received a Rs 20 crore legal notice from Thenandal Films over the long-delayed movie Naan Rudhran, with the company demanding either that the film be completed by 2026 or compensation for financial losses.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor and filmmaker Dhanush is in legal trouble over a film project that has been delayed for years. Because the film, which began in 2016, is still unfinished, the production company Thenandal Films has sent him a notice demanding Rs 20 crore, or about 200 million rupees. The business demands that the project be completed or that compensation be given because it claims that the delay caused significant financial losses.

Background of the film project:

Naan Rudhran is the name of the project in question. Dhanush had consented to both direct and star in the film. Thenandal Films claims that the actor took dates for other movies rather than concentrating on this one and failed to deliver a finished script on time. The film is still unfinished and only partially shot, even though the company reportedly paid a number of actors, including SJ Suryah and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Legal demands:

Thenandal Films' attorney demands that Dhanush finish the movie by December 2026 or pay a total of Rs 21 crore, which includes Rs 20 crore and an additional Rs 1 crore for loss damages. The notice warns that if Dhanush does not respond within a week, the production house may take further legal action. The company states that its production schedule suffered major disruptions because of the delays, which resulted in significant financial losses.

Also read: From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case

Current situation:

Dhanush has not made any public statement about the legal notice. Dhanush has worked on multiple projects, which include Tere Ishq Mein and his upcoming films Kara and D55, which have a working title. Fans and film industry observers are watching closely to see how this dispute will be resolved. The situation shows how projects in the film industry face both risks and difficulties which emerge during extended production delays. The situation has created a major topic of discussion among both industry insiders and fans who follow the film industry.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets
Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for...,
Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; blackmailing, private photos, here’s what happened
Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; here’s what happened
Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'
Anurag Kashyap comments on Dhurandhar criticism, calls it coordinated
PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?
PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam
Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras grad goes missing in US; where was he last seen?
Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
Who is Aira Rawat? Mystery girl going viral after India-USA T20 World Cup clash
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat; Check inside photos
PM Modi unveils 'Seva Teerth', complex housing PMO, NSCS and Cabinet Secretariat
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement