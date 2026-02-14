Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets

Dhanush has received a Rs 20 crore legal notice from Thenandal Films over the long-delayed movie Naan Rudhran, with the company demanding either that the film be completed by 2026 or compensation for financial losses.

Actor and filmmaker Dhanush is in legal trouble over a film project that has been delayed for years. Because the film, which began in 2016, is still unfinished, the production company Thenandal Films has sent him a notice demanding Rs 20 crore, or about 200 million rupees. The business demands that the project be completed or that compensation be given because it claims that the delay caused significant financial losses.

Background of the film project:

Naan Rudhran is the name of the project in question. Dhanush had consented to both direct and star in the film. Thenandal Films claims that the actor took dates for other movies rather than concentrating on this one and failed to deliver a finished script on time. The film is still unfinished and only partially shot, even though the company reportedly paid a number of actors, including SJ Suryah and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Legal demands:

Thenandal Films' attorney demands that Dhanush finish the movie by December 2026 or pay a total of Rs 21 crore, which includes Rs 20 crore and an additional Rs 1 crore for loss damages. The notice warns that if Dhanush does not respond within a week, the production house may take further legal action. The company states that its production schedule suffered major disruptions because of the delays, which resulted in significant financial losses.

Current situation:

Dhanush has not made any public statement about the legal notice. Dhanush has worked on multiple projects, which include Tere Ishq Mein and his upcoming films Kara and D55, which have a working title. Fans and film industry observers are watching closely to see how this dispute will be resolved. The situation shows how projects in the film industry face both risks and difficulties which emerge during extended production delays. The situation has created a major topic of discussion among both industry insiders and fans who follow the film industry.