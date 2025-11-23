Dhanush fuels dating rumours again with his comment on Mrunal Thakur’s latest post: 'Looks and sounds good'

'Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya?': Rishabh Pant furious after Kuldeep Yadav receives umpire warning for rule violation
Mrunal recently announced her upcoming film, "Do Deewane Sheher Mein," with Siddhant Chaturvedi.
After their viral hug in August at the premiere of "Son of Sardaar 2, Dhanush sparked fresh dating rumours with a comment on Mrunal's latest post.
Mrunal recently announced her upcoming film, "Do Deewane Sheher Mein," with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She posted a teaser of the announcement on her Instagram, featuring the film's theme music, composed by Anurag Saikia. Dhanush commented below the video, writing, "Good to see and hear," to which Mrunal responded with heart and sunflower emojis.
A screenshot of the comments went viral on social media, with some people referring to Mrunal as his "girlfriend." An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a screenshot, writing, "Guys, Dhanush commented on Mrunal's Instagram post," along with crying and heart emojis. Another user shared it with love emojis. One fan even called her "Thalaiva" and "Thalaivi" in the comments section.
November 23, 2025
However, some fans felt that the theme music of "Do Deewane Sheher Mein" was very similar to that of her 2012 film "3," which featured music by Anirudh Ravichander. One fan wrote, "Claim copyright on this. Just because she's your girlfriend doesn't mean they can copy your film's background music." Another commented, "Dhanush, this sounds like the song "Kannazhaga" from the movie 3." Many others also pointed out on YouTube and other platforms that the music sounded like "3."
Dhanush was last seen in Sekhar Kammula's films Kubera and Idli Kadhai, which he also wrote, directed, and produced in addition to acting in. He will soon be seen co-starring with Kriti Sanon in Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishq Mein. The film will be released in theatres on November 28th. This is Dhanush and Aanand's second film together after the 2013 film Raanjhanaa. Mrunal was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2. She also has films in the pipeline: Do Deewane Sheher Mein, Dacait: A Love Story, and others.
