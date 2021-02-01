Dhanush announces 'Karnan' release date with a teaser video

Bringing happy news to his fans, Dhanush announced the released date of his upcoming film Karnan. The actor released two new posters and stated the release of his films at theatres with a press note. In the posters, Dhanush is seen standing on a huge rock with a sword wearing a black vest and a lungi. While a crowd is cheering at him. He wrote, "Karnan release announcement."

While the statement read as "Karnan releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu Sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody whose livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options. A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread love...!"

Check out the tweet below:

Dhanush also tweeted the 'Karnan Release Announcement Teaser' with the statement. Take a look at the video below:

Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj, while the film is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Earlier during an interaction with Vikatan, when Mari was asked about Karnan, he had said, "Karnan is a fictional film based on stories I have heard in my life. But unlike Pariyerum Perumal, here my protagonist doesn’t shy away from injustice because his upbringing is different. Karnan was supposed to be my first film, but director Ram sir told me that I have to prove myself first to narrate this script to a big star. After Pariyerum Perumal, I got a call from Dhanush sir, and Karnan happened."

The film is touted to be a period drama.