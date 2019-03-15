Headlines

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

Entertainment

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's 'Rowdy Baby' is UNSTOPPABLE! Races past 300 million views on YouTube

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's chartbuster track 'Rowdy Baby' from their recent outing Maari 2 is unstoppable on YouTube. The song, choreographed by Prabhu Dheva, has raced past 300 million views on YouTube. It attained the incredible feat of becoming the most viewed South Indian song ever when it clocked 200 million views, surpassing Sai Pallavi's 'Vachinde' song from Fidaa, last month. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 15, 2019, 08:29 PM IST

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's chartbuster track 'Rowdy Baby' from their recent outing Maari 2 is unstoppable on YouTube. The song, choreographed by Prabhu Dheva, has raced past 300 million views on YouTube. It attained the incredible feat of becoming the most viewed South Indian song ever when it clocked 200 million views, surpassing Sai Pallavi's 'Vachinde' song from Fidaa, last month. 

Now, Rowdy Baby is also the most liked song to come out of South Indian cinema on YouTube. Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's adorable dance moves have created a sensation among cinephiles. A host of viral dance videos pictured on the background of the Yuvan Shankar Raja composition have been doing the rounds on video-sharing platforms like Tik Tok over the past few weeks. At the Sangeet ceremony of newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa, the couple grooved to Rowdy Baby and the video clip of the same went viral on Twitter. 

Watch the song right here:

Although the Balaji Mohan-helmed gangster drama Maari 2 didn't do well at the box-office, Rowdy Baby has turned the spotlight on the film, which also featured Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Krishna in important roles. Sai Pallavi's contribution to the song is quite unparalleled, and she has earned umpteen number of fans through this track, which has been consistently topping the charts ever since it was released on YouTube. 

